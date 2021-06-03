Malayalam
Kerala Budget 2021-22 | What to expect
Ajish Jimmy George
 
News Published on: June 03, 2021

In this episode, we will look at what to expect from Finance Minister KN Balagopal's first budget presentation in Kerala Assembly on Friday.

 