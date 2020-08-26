When Sachin inspired Sandeep Warrier with an act of kindness

It is really frustrating for any player to spend time constantly on the bench. I have had quite a wait before I played my first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL): six years and 55 matches, in fact!

I cannot describe in words how it felt when Dinesh Karthik, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), told me that I was included in the playing XI for the match against Mumbai Indians. I could not wait for the game to begin.



I was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for three seasons between 2013 and 15. The next three seasons I went unsold at the auction. KKR signed me last year and I featured in their last three matches.



I cannot forget an incident that happened when I was part of the RCB squad. We were in Mumbai to play an away match in the 2014 IPL. During a net session, I sustained a fractured jaw bone after being struck by a ball. I was taken to hospital and received six stitches. The next day, just before the start of the match, I was in the dugout when somebody tapped on my shoulder. I turned my head and looked upwards. To my absolute surprise, Sachin Tendulkar was standing behind me, smiling. "How are you doing? Are you able to eat properly? Do you have difficulty talking?" he asked me.



I was in a tizzy that I couldn't remember how I replied to him. It was a great lesson for a 22-year-old budding cricketer that it does not take much to make someone feel you genuinely care about them. That kind gesture from a great man will be etched on my memory forever.

(As told to Sandeep Chandran)

(A right-arm fast bowler, Sandeep Warrier has been the pace spearhead of Kerala Ranji team for several years before he decided to shift to Tamil Nadu for the upcoming season)