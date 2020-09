IPL 2020 schedule: Mumbai Indians to meet CSK in opener

Dubai: Ending days of anxious wait, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday released the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, and in keeping with tradition, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19.



Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.



Dubai will host its first game on September 20 when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.



The action will then shift to Sharjah on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals will host CSK.



There will be 10 double headers, with the first match starting at 3.30 pm IST and the second at 7.30 pm, according to BCCI release.



In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

The final league match will be played between Mumbai and Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 3.



Venues for the play-offs and the final will be announced later. The final is slated for November 10.

Match schedule (all timings in IST):



September 19: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



September 20: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai, 7.30 pm



September 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai, 7.30 pm



September 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah, 7.30 pm



September 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



September 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai, 7.30 pm



September 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai, 7.30 pm



September 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



September 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah, 7.30 pm



September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai, 7.30 pm



September 29: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



September 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 1: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



October 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi, 3.30 pm



October 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah, 7.30 pm



October 4: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah, 3.30 pm



October 4: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah, 7.30 pm



October 10: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi, 3.30 pm

October 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai, 3.30 pm



October 11: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



October 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah, 7.30 pm



October 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 14: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai, 7.30 pm

October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah, 7.30 pm



October 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



October 17: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai, 3.30 pm



October 17: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah, 7.30 pm



October 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi, 3.30 pm



October 18: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



October 20: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



October 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah, 7.30 pm



October 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi 3.30 pm



October 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai, 3.30 pm



October 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



October 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah, 7.30 pm



October 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 28: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



October 29: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai, 7.30 pm



October 30: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm



October 31: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai, 3.30 pm



October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah, 7.30 pm



November 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi, 3.30 pm

November 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai, 7.30 pm

November 2: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi, 7.30 pm

November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah, 7.30 pm