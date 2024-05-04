Kerala cricketer Aleena Surendran's diving catch goes viral | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2024 11:21 AM IST Updated: May 04, 2024 11:40 AM IST
Aleena's blinder resulted in the dismissal of Aleena M P. Screengrab

Kerala cricketer Aleena Surendran pulled off a stunning catch during the Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial All-Kerala Women's T20 Tournament in Thalassery on Tuesday.

Aleena dived full length to grab an absolute stunner during the match between her side Nest Constructions Seagulls CC and Ofori Club ABBA CC. Aleena's blinder resulted in the dismissal of Aleena M P off Nithya Loordh's  bowling for one. 

Though Seagulls CC lost the match by four wickets, Aleena's catch went viral on the social media. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana and her national teammate Anjali Sarvai were among those who appreciated Aleena's brilliant effort.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS