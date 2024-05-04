Kerala cricketer Aleena Surendran's diving catch goes viral | Video

Kerala cricketer Aleena Surendran pulled off a stunning catch during the Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial All-Kerala Women's T20 Tournament in Thalassery on Tuesday.



Aleena dived full length to grab an absolute stunner during the match between her side Nest Constructions Seagulls CC and Ofori Club ABBA CC. Aleena's blinder resulted in the dismissal of Aleena M P off Nithya Loordh's bowling for one.

Though Seagulls CC lost the match by four wickets, Aleena's catch went viral on the social media. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana and her national teammate Anjali Sarvai were among those who appreciated Aleena's brilliant effort.