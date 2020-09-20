Dubai: Delhi Capitals were tottering at 21/3 in five overs after being put into bat by Kings XI Punjab in their IPL opener here on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan was run out for a duck while his opening partner Prithvi Shaw was caught by Chris Jordan for five. Shimron Hemyer, who was dropped by K Gowtham when he was on nought, also fell to Shami for seven.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul won the toss and opted to field on a bouncy track.

Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan are Punjab's overseas player, while Delhi have gone in for Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in their playing eleven.

The teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: K L Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, K Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.