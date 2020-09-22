Sharjah: Kerala star Sanju Samson smashed a 19-ball 50 as Rajasthan Royals reached 119/1 in 10 overs after being put in to bat by Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

Sanju Samson (66) and captain Steve Smith (45) were at the crease. Sanju has so far hit nine sixes in his swashbuckling knock.

Deepak Chahar sent back Smith's opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal for six.

Chennai won their opening game against defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Saturday. Rajasthan are playing their opening game.

Chennai made one change with Ruturaj Gaekwad replacing a not fully-fit Ambati Rayudu.

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, M Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaekwad , M S Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.