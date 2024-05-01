IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in pix

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continued their impressive run in IPL 2024 with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday night. LSG restricted MI to 144/7 and chased it down in the final over.



MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah with his captain Hardik Pandya. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

MI never really got going after being put in to bat by K L Rahul. The visitors slumped to 27/4 in the sixth over before Ishan Kishan (32), Nehal Wadhera (46) and Tim David (35 not out) took them to a modest total. Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan (2/36) was the most successful LSG bowler.

Mohsin Khan was the most successful LSG bowler. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Marcus Stoinis (62 off 46 balls) was the star with the bat for LSG. The Australian all-rounder added 58 with Rahul (28) and another 40 in the company of Deepak Hooda (18) for the second and third wicket, respectively.

The win helped LSG climb to third spot with 12 points from 10 matches, while MI are in ninth place with just six points from 10 outings.

LSG players celebrate a wicket. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

MI next next host Kolkata Knight Rides (KKR) on Friday. LSG clash with KKR at home on Sunday.