IPL 2020: Unchanged Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Royals

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Mumbai have fielded an unchanged eleven, while Rajasthan made three changes. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi came in for Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag and Jaydev Unadkat.

The teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (capt), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.