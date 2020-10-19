IPL 2020: 'Superman' Agarwal comes up with stunning save in Super Over

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai ended in dramatic fashion with the latter prevailing in the second Super Over after the regular match as well as the first Super Over ended in a tie. It was the first time in the history of the competition, a second Super Over was needed to settle the game.

Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal did the star turn in the second Super Over. The fielder patrolling the midwicket boundary came up with an acrobatic effort to save a certain six by Kieron Pollard off Chris Jordan's final ball. He leapt high and threw the ball back to the ground midair and limited the shot to just a couple. The saved four runs proved crucial for his side as Kings XI needed only 12 to win when the target could easily have been 16.

The opener was there to take Kings XI home in the company of Chris Gayle as he smashed back-to-back boundaries off Trent Boult to secure a thrilling win with two balls to spare.