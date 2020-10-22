IPL 2020: Here is the 'Mystery Girl' or 'Super Over Girl'

New Delhi: The Kings XI Punjab-Mumbai Indians match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be remembered by many as one of the greatest matches in the history of the T20 tournament.



The match, after ending in a tie, saw two Super Overs being played and Kings XI ultimately emerged victorious in a thrilling contest in Dubai on Sunday.



However, what caught the attention of many fans, who were watching the thriller from the comforts of their homes, was a girl in the stands of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



The girl, who was constantly shown on the big screen for her various expressions during the course of the match, became an instant social media sensation and the internet addressed her as the 'Mystery Girl' or 'The Super Over Girl'.



The identity of the girl has now been revealed -- Riana Lalwani. Interestingly, her bio on Instagram also reads, "that super over girl".



According to Riana's account on Facebook, she did her schooling from Jumeirah College in Dubai and is currently doing her graduation from the University of Warwick in Coventry, England.



Lalwani is a Kings XI supporter and she seems to be enjoying all the fame after the thriller in Dubai.