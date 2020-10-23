IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma misses CSK game due to hamstring injury

Sharjah: A hamstring injury ruled Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma out of the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.



Rohit suffered the injury during MI's last game against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.



In a statement issued before the CSK game here, the franchise said, "Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians' last outing."



"Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the statement added.



Veteran Kieron Pollard took over the leadership duties from Rohit.



"Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight," the statement added.



Defending champions MI are on course for making the play-offs. Their next game is on Sunday.



Doubts over his fitness will increase if he is not ready for that game against Rajasthan Royals, considering the Indian team travels to Australia for an important tour right after the IPL.

Injury had forced Rohit out of the better part of the New Zealand tour earlier this year, India's last assignment before the COVID-19 outbreak suspended cricketing activities worldwide. At that time, he had endured a calf injury during the T20 leg.



India's limited overs vice-captain is also an important member of the Test squad, having succeeded in his new role of an opener.



Rohit had scored back to back hundreds in debut game as a Test opener in the home series against South Africa last year.



He is yet to play an overseas Test as an opener, therefore, the Australia tour will be his toughest test till date.



The assignment is due to start in November with three one-dayers from November 27, followed by as many T20 Internationals.



The Test matches will begin December 17 in Adelaide with a day-night contest.