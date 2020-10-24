IPL 2020: Rana, Narine power KKR to 194/6

Abu Dhabi: Quick-fire half-centuries by Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set a challenging total of 194/6 after put in to bat by Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.

KKR opened with Shubman Gill and Rana. However, Gill departed in the second over of the match bowled by Anrich Nortje for nine.

Rahul Tripathi was clean bowled by Nortje for 13 with the total on 35.

Dinesh Karthik edged one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps off Kagiso Rabada's bowling for three as KKR slipped to 42/3.

Rana and Narine lifted KKR with their 115-run stand off 56 balls for the fourth wicket. Narine smashed 64 off just 32 balls, with the help of six fours and four sixes.

Rana regained form with a fine 81 off 53 balls. He hit 13 fours and a six.

Nortje, Rabada and Marcus Stoinis clamied two wickets apiece.

Earller, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl.

Delhi have won seven out of 10 games, while KKR have notched up five wins from 10 outings.

Both sides made a couple of changes each. Ajinkya Rahane and Nortje came in for Prithvi Shaw and Daniel Sams in the Delhi eleven, while Narine and Kamlesh Nagarkoti replaced Tom Banton and Kuldeep Yadav in the KKR line-up.

The teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.