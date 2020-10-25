Kapil Dev discharged from hospital

New Delhi: India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev was on Sunday discharged from the hospital after undergoing a successful angioplasty.



He was admitted to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in South Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest last Thursday, following which he had undergone angioplasty as a treatment. Angioplasty is a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery.



"Mr. Kapil Dev got discharged today afternoon. He's doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He'll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr. Atul Mathur," a statement from the hospital read.



He was admitted to the hospital around 1 am on Friday, and Dr Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, successfully performed an emergency coronary angioplasty.



The 'Haryana Hurricane' himself tweeted late on Friday night to express his gratitude to his fans and friends. "Thank you all for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery," he wrote.



The 61-year-old was working as a cricket expert during the ongoing IPL 2020.



Kapil led India to World Cup triumph in 1983, when the team was considered minnows in limited overs cricket.

He held the world record for most Test wickets (434) for over six years until it was broken by Courtney Walsh of the West Indies.

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs between 1978 and 1994.