IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals on course for big total against SRH

Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals (DC) were 102/1 in 10 overs after electing to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL here on Sunday.

Marcus Stoinis, who was promoted to open the innings, and Shikhar Dhawan brought up fifty inside five overs.

Stoinis made the most of a dropped chance by Jason Holder off Sandeep Sharma's bowling when he was on three.

The two put on 86 before Stoinis was castled by Rashid Khan for 38.

Dhawan notched up his fifty off just 26 balls.

Dhawan (56) and captain Shreyas Iyer (5) were at the crease.

DC made a couple of changes as Shimron Hetmyer and Praveen Dubey replaced Prithvi Shaw and Daniel Sams. SRH retained the eleven which beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

The winners will take on Mumbai Indians in Tuesday's final.

The teams: Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.



Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

