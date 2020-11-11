Watching crowdless IPL final a unique experience: Mohanlal

I have been to many venues to watch all kinds of sporting events, but this IPL final has been a different experience altogether.

The cheering spectators always give one an adrenaline rush. Chants, screams and loud music reverberating across the stadium would set the tone before the real action begins. Fans add a dynamic element to sports that is irreplaceable, be it football, cricket or rugby. When you are inside a stadium, you can feel the presence of a common thread that binds everyone together.



I felt a bit odd to sit at the empty Dubai International Cricket Stadium and watch the IPL final. Of course, any competitive sport has its own charm and allurement, and watching the exhilarating actions in their full glory sitting at the stadium is really exciting. I was feeling that pleasure and excitement when the match began.



But the reality hit me hard when the first wicket fell. There was nothing to hear but an eerie silence. In a different scenario, the whole stadium would have erupted with loud shouts and cheers. At that moment I realised that I was sitting in an almost empty stadium.



However, the excitement and thrill the final threw in was enough to fill that void. I would say it was a great match that kept everyone on the edge of their seats from start to end.

