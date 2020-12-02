Canberra ODI: Pandya, Jadeja lift India to 302/5

Canberra: Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja lifted India to 302/5 in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at the Manuka Oval here on Wednesday.

The two added 150 for the unbeaten sixth wicket off 108 balls to lead India's recovery. Pandya made 92 not out off 76 balls while Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 66 off 50 deliveries. India scored 110 in the last 10 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan fell to pacer Sean Abbott for 16 with the total on 26 after India elected to bat. His new opening partner Shubman Gill (33) and captain Virat Kohli added 46 for the second wicket.

Ashton Agar, fourth left, sent back Shubman Gill. Photo: AFP

Gill was trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. The right-hander hit three fours and a six in his 39-ball knock.

Shreyas Iyer was removed by leggie Adam Zampa for 19.

Agar picked up his second wicket of the day as he trapped K L Rahul plumb in front for five. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman wasted a review as he challenged the decision.

Kohli was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for third successive time in the series after a fine 63 as India slumped to 152/5. Kohli hit five fours in his 78-ball stint.

India, who have already lost the three-match series, made four changes. Pacer T Natarajan is making his debut in place of the rested Mohammed Shami. Gill came in for Mayank Agarwal, left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav replaced leggie Yuzvendra Chahal and medium-pacer Shardul Thakur got the nod over Navdeep Saini.

Australia brought in Cameron Green, Agar and Abbott in place of David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

The teams: Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.



India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.