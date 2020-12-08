Final T20I: Australia 82/2 at halfway stage

Sydney: Australia were 82/2 in 10 overs after being put in to bat by India in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) here on Tuesday.

Australian captain Aaron Finch was dismissed for a duck by offie Washington Sundar.

Opener Matthew Wade and Steve Smith (24) added 65 for the second wicket. Smith, who escaped a stumping chance when he was on 18, fell in the same over as he was castled by Sundar.

Wade (48) Glenn Maxwell (3) were at the crease.

India, who have already won the series, are eyeing a clean sweep.

India have gone in with an unchanged eleven, while Australia made a lone change as Finch returned in place of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

The teams: Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade (wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.



India: K L Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.