IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in pix

Veteran medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) snatched a one-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2024 match on Thursday. Bhuvneshwar defended 12 runs off the final over as RR were stopped at 200/7 on their pursuit of 202.



SRH opener Travis Head celebrates his fifty. Photo: PTI

Opener Travis Head and the exciting Nitish Reddy slammed fifties as SRH made 201/3 after Pat Cummins opted to bat. The left-handed Head scored 58 off 44 balls, while Reddy hit an unbeaten 76 off 42 balls. Sandeep Sharma claimed 2/31 for RR.

Nitish Reddy in action. Photo: PTI

Bhuvneshwar struck early as he sent back Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson for ducks in the first over, However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag led the fightback with a 134-run third-wicket stand.

Jaiswal made 67 off 40 balls before falling to T Natarajan, while Parag top-scored with 77 off 49 balls. Cummins bowled a brilliant penultimate over, giving only seven runs besides picking up a wicket. Player-of-the-match Bhuvneshwar kept his cool at the death as home side secured a thrilling victory.

Riyan Parag top-scored for RR. Photo: PTI

RR remain in top spot with 16 points from 10 games. SRH are in fourth place with 12 points from 10 matches. SRH next travel to Mumbai to meet Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. RR lock horns with Delhi Capitals in an away tie on Tuesday.