Bumrah's maiden fifty lifts India to 194

Sydney: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scored his maiden first-class half-century on the opening day of the the pink ball warm-up match against Australia 'A' here on Friday.



With his unbeaten 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded up for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.



On a day when the Indian batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah produced a stellar batting performance, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.



The 27-year-old reached the fifty milestone in style, dispatching a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six.



Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended at 194.