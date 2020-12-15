Sreesanth in probables list for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Pacer S Sreesanth has been named in Kerala's 26-member probables list for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 Championship.

The 37-year-old's seven-year ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam had ended in September.

The list has two outstation players in Robin Uthappa and all-rounder Jalaj Saxena.

The players and support staff will undergo a preparatory camp at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, from December 20 to 30.

The tournament will begin on January 10. The venue will be confirmed later only.

Probables: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P, Mohammed Azaruddeen, Rohan Kunnumel, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, M D Nidheesh, Asif K M, Basil N P, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Midhun S, Abhishek Mohan, Vatsal Govind, Anand Joseph, Vinoop Manoharan, Midhun P K, Sreeroop, Akshay K C, Rojith, Arun M.

