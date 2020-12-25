Melbourne Test: Gill, Siraj to make debut

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 25, 2020 12:06 PM IST Updated: December 25, 2020 12:56 PM IST

Opener Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj will make their debut in the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Saturday.

Gill replaces an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, while Siraj has come in for the injured Mohammed Shami.

India have also included a fit-again all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in place of regular skipper Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha in the playing eleven.

India have gone in with just five specialist batsmen – Mayank Agarwal, Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. K L Rahul has been overlooked yet again.

Rahane will leading India since Kohli has taken paternity leave.

India trail the four-match series 0-1 after losing the opening pink-ball Test in Adelaide by eight wickets inside three days.

Indian XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

