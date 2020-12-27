Melbourne Test: India on the verge of gaining lead

Melbourne: An unbeaten fifty by captain Ajinkya Rahane took India on the verge of gaining the first innings lead against Australia on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

India were 189/5 at tea in reply to Australia's 195. Rahane (53) and Ravindra Jadeja (4) were at the crease.

India lost the wickets of Hanuma Vihari (21) and Rishabh Pant (29) in the post-lunch session. Vihari and Rahane added 52 for the fourth wicket, while Pant and Rahane put on 57 for the fifth wicket.

A two-wicket burst by paceman Pat Cummins in the morning rallied Australia and left India vulnerable at 90/3 at lunch.

Cummins denied debutant Shubman Gill a half-century and also dismissed India's No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara for 17 in a fiery five-ball burst in the middle of the session on a muggy Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was left to stand-in captain Rahane and Vihari (13 batting) to steady India on a grassy pitch.

Pujara and opener Gill resumed with India 36/1 and held firm for the best part of an hour despite some testing lines from Cummins and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins finally broke their 61-run partnership with a ball that teased Gill (45) into a tentative push away from the body, sending a nick through to wicketkeeper and captain Tim Paine.

Cummins then coaxed a thick edge from Pujara, with Paine diving to his right to snaffle a brilliant one-handed catch.

Australia lead the four-Test series 1-0 after thrashing India by eight wickets within three days at the Adelaide Oval.