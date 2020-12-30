As long as I am breathing I won't give up, says Sreesanth on return | Video

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth thanked one and all as he was picked in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 championship on Wednesday. The 37-year-old is returning to the domestic circuit after a seven-year ban for his his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam.

Sreesanth exuded confidence that the Kerala team led by Sanju Samson will do well in the tournament which begins in Mumbai on January 10.







“We've got a young team. It's a great opportunity for me also to be back in the reckoning. I will give my best. As long as I am breathing I won't give up,” Sreesanth said in a video posted on the Kerala Cricket Association's Facebook page.

He also thanked the his family, friends, selectors, well-wishers as well as his critics and expressed hope that it was just the beginning.

Sreesanth was part of the Indian team which won the 2007 ICC World T20 and the 2011 ICC World Cup.