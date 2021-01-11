Big dream is to don the Indian jersey again: Sreesanth

Kerala pacer S Sreesanth, who is set to make a return to competitive cricket after a gap of seven years on Monday, is targeting a comeback to the Indian team. The 37-year-old will be back on the cricket field after a long break of 2,804 days. Sreesanth spoke to Malayala Manorama from Mumbai ahead of Kerala's opening game against Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National Twenty20 Championship.

Your dreams?

Domestic cricket and IPL are important. But the big dream is to don the Indian jersey again either in this year's Twenty20 World Cup or the 2023 ICC World Cup.

I was lucky to be part of the Indian team which won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa and when we triumphed in the ODI World Cup in Mumbai. My aim is to take a hat-trick in the World Cup.

Also I would love to pick up 13 more wickets and reach the 100-club in Test cricket. My goal is to play for at least five more years and not call it quits after bowling a couple of overs.

What did the seven-year break teach you?



Nobody loses in life. My parents, wife and siblings have been my greatest blessing and supporters. Keralites all around the world, cricket lovers and the Kerala Cricket Association also stood by me.

How did you spend the seven years?



I was part of a number of films and stage shows. I got to act alongside Prakash Raj and also be part of director Mahesh Bhatt's project. Body building has also been my passion and I could devote time to it.

