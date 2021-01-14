Brisbane Test: Marcus Harris replaces Pucovski in Australian XI

Melbourne: Australian opening batsman Will Pucovski has failed to recover from a shoulder injury in time for the decisive fourth Test against India and will be replaced by Marcus Harris, captain Tim Paine said on Thursday.

Harris will be the only change to the 11 that was held to a draw in the third Test, with opener David Warner cleared to play after struggling with a groin strain at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Will won’t play tomorrow," Paine told reporters on the eve of the Gabba Test.

"He tried to train this morning. He didn’t quite come up.

"Marcus Harris will replace him ... We’re looking forward to seeing what he will do."

The series is level at 1-1.

Australian XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.