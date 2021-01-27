Fans cleared of racially abusing Mohammed Siraj: report

Melbourne: Australia's cricket board has cleared six spectators of racially abusing India bowler Mohammed Siraj during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australian media reported on Wednesday.

Cricket Australia (CA) launched an investigation with New South Wales Police after Siraj complained of hearing racist slurs while fielding near the boundary rope.

Six male fans were removed from their seats and questioned by police at the stadium.CA's report on its investigation said it believed the players had been racially abused but investigators were unable to identify the culprits, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

CA submitted its report to global governing body the International Cricket Council (ICC).

CA was unable to provide immediate comment on its report when contacted by Reuters.The allegations of racism overshadowed the last two matches of the Test series, which India won 2-1.