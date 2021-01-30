Bumrah does a Kumble | Video

As the Indian team is getting ready for the four-match Test series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday posted a video of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah copying leg-spin legend Anil Kumble's bowling action.

“We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it!,” tweeted BCCI.

Bumrah, who missed the final Test of the Australian tour, is the favourite to share the new ball along with veteran pacer Ishant Sharma in the Test series against England which begins at Chennai on Friday.