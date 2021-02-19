Can't wait to wear the blue and gold: Arjun Tendulkar

Pacer Arjun Tendulkar cannot wait for his maiden IPL stint to start with Mumbai Indians and thanked the coaches for having faith in him after being picked by the five-time champions at the auction.



The 21-year-old, son of iconic former captain Sachin Tendulkar, got a major fillip on Thursday when he was bought by Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.



His celebrated father hasn't just played for the franchise but is also the mentor of the side, which is the most successful team in the IPL.



"Since childhood I have always been a diehard fan of Mumbai Indians. I would like to thank the coaches and support staff who showed faith in me.



"I am excited to join the MI Paltan and can't wait to wear the blue and gold," Arjun said in a video message posted on MI's Twitter handle.

Arjun has been a net bowler for the franchise for the past few seasons.



He recently made his senior Mumbai team debut when he played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, against Haryana.