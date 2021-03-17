Minnu Mani stars as Kerala eves outplay Punjab

Indore: Minnu Mani starred as Kerala overpowered Punjab by 67 runs to register their second successive win in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy here on Wednesday.

Minnu top-scored with a 55-ball 72 as Kerala were bowled out for 216 in 48.4 overs after being put in to bat. The left-hander from Wayanad hit 11 fours and a six in her enterprising knock, while captain Shani T made 50. Kanika Ahuja picked up 4/38 for Punjab,

Chasing a target of 217, Punjab managed only 149/9 with Minnu effecting three run-outs.

B N Meena remained unbeaten on 50. She added 53 for the unbeaten tenth wicket in the company of Komalpreet Kaur (22 not out). Aleena Surendran and Jipsa V Joseph scalped two apiece for Kerala.

Kerala, who stunned Mumbai in their previous match, have eight points from three games in the six-team Elite Group D. Kerala, who lost their opening match to Baroda by two wickets, next meet Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Brief scores: Kerala 216 in 48.4 overs (Minnu Mani 72, Shani T 50; Kanika Ahuja 4/38) bt Punjab 149/9 in 50 overs (B N Meena 50 not out; Aleena Surendran 2/27, Jipsa V Joseph 2/24).

Points: Kerala 4; Punjab 0.