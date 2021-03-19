'You're trolling your own team', Jaffer takes a dig at Vaughan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 19, 2021 09:41 AM IST Updated: March 19, 2021 10:04 AM IST

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took a dig at ex-England captain Michael Vaughan for his cheeky tweet after the Men in Blue scored an exciting eight-run win over England in the fourth T20I at Ahmedabad on Thursday night.

“Just a thought ... @surya_14kumar Mumbai Indian ... @hardikpandya7 Mumbai Indian ... @ImRo45 captaincy Mumbai Indian !!!! @mipaltan #JustSaying #INDvENG,” Vaughan had tweeted after India levelled the five-match series 2-2.

Vaughan was referring to man-of-the-match Suryakumar Yadav's 31-ball 57, Hardik Pandya's miserly spell of 2/16 from four overs and Rohit Sharma's captaincy after Virat Kohli had gone off the field in the climactic stages of the match. The three Mumbai Indians stars had played a crucial role in India taking the series to a decider.

Jaffer was quick to tweet: “When you say your team wasn't defeated by a national team but by a franchise team, you're not trolling your opponents, you're trolling your own team. Night all. #INDvsENG,”.

