Krishnaprasad stars as Royals win KCA President's Cup

Alappuzha: Krishnaprasad's 55-ball unbeaten 81 set up KCA Royals' triumph in the inaugural KCA President's Cup T20 tournament here on Tuesday. Chasing a modest target of 143, Royals won by six wickets with two overs to spare.

Opting to bat KCA Eagles ended up with 142/8. M S Akhil top-scored with 38, while S Subin scored 30. Manukrishna picked up 2/21 for Royals.



Krishnaprasad made the chase a stroll in the park for Royals as they romped home in 18 overs. K N Harikrishnan chipped in with 36.

Brief scores: KCA Eagles 142/8 in 20 overs (M S Akhil 38, S Subin 30; Manukrishna 2/21) lost to KCA Royals 144/4 in 18 overs (Krishnaprasad 81 not out, K N Harikrishnan 36; N P Basil 2/18).

