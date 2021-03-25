Kerala all-rounder Rojith delighted to join Mumbai Indians

It has been a dream year for Rojith Ganesh. The 27-year-old from Wadakkanchery made his debut for Kerala in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy and was later added to two-time defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians' squad as a reserve player.

Rojith, a hard-hitting batsman and leg-spinner, is currently undergoing his quarantine period in Mumbai.

“Naturally I was very happy when the Mumbai Indians management informed me during the Hazare Trophy that I was being picked as a supporting player to their squad. I played three matches for KCA Royals in the President's Cup before reaching Mumbai on 19th,” Rojith told Onmanorama over the phone.

Rojith owes his success to Athreya Cricket Academy in Thrissur and South Zone Kottarakara CC. “I used to play tennis ball cricket. Then I went on to play for Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. I made it the Kerala team for this season's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy based on my performances for Athreya and South Zone in state-level and national-level tournaments. It was my maiden call-up to the Kerala team.”

Though he was part of the squad, Rojith did not get a chance in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. “Immediately after the Mushtaq Ali Trophy I attended the selection trials of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. I fared well in the trials and found a place in the player auction. But I was not picked before MI added me as a supporting player,” said Rojith.

The right-hander considers himself as a batting all-rounder. He is a huge fan of former Indian captain M S Dhoni. “Dhoni has been my role model. I love the way he leads from the front and finish off games,” said Rojith.

He made his debut for Kerala against Uttar Pradesh in the Hazare Trophy and was at the crease when M D Nidheesh hit the winning shot. “I played in two matches. But I was not in good rhythm and got to bowl only two overs against UP. My aim is to work hard and play consistently for Kerala,” added Rojith.