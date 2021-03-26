Rahul comes up with 'shut out the noise' celebration

Pune: His skipper Virat Kohli after one of his Test hundreds had gestured that his bat does all the talking and on Friday teammate K L Rahul had a unique "shut out the noise" celebration after reaching the three figure mark in the second ODI against England here on Friday.



Rahul scored 108 off 114 balls to follow up an unbeaten 62 in the first ODI. He pointed his bat towards the dressing room before covering his ears to indicate that he didn't pay heed to any critical comments for his failures in the T20 series.



"It (the celebration) is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone," he told the host broadcaster during the innings break.



"There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise," the relief was palpable in his voice.



"I was disappointed after the T20 series, but that's how the game goes. Few quality shots eased my nerves. Really happy I was able to build those partnerships with Virat and Rishabh.



India ended up making 336/6.



Individuals have different ways of venting their emotions and it could be very different in terms of gestures and context.



When Kohli celebrated in Perth, back in 2018, there was some mild criticism about him missing out on a hundred during the previous Adelaide Test match.



At Perth after a well compiled hundred, Kohli showed the 'sweet spot' (middle of the bat) with his gloves and then gesticulated that for him his bat does the talking.



The normally cool Rahul Dravid during the epic Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001, in a rare show of emotions had pointed his helmet angrily at the Eden Gardens press box.