Third ODI: England bowl out India for 329 in series decider

Pune: India were bowled out for 329 in 48.2 overs in the third and final One-Day International against England here on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya (64) added 99 for the fifth wicket along with Rishabh Pant to steady the Indian innings. The left-handed Pant was caught by Jos Buttler off Sam Curran's bowling for 78. Pant hit five fours and four sixes in his 62-ball knock.



Hardik was clean bowled by Ben Stokes. His 44-ball knock contained five fours and four sixes.

Once Shardul Thakur got out for 30, India lost their last four wickets for just eight runs.

England spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali put the brakes on India.



The hosts, who were put in to bat in the series decider, slipped to 121/3 from 103/0. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 103 before Rashid castled Rohit for 37.

Dhawan also fell to Rashid as he was caught and bowled for 67.

Kohli was cleaned up by Moeen for seven in the 18th over.

India replaced spinner Kuldeep Yadav with pacer T Natarajan in the playing XI. England also made one change, bringing in pacer Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.