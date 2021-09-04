Oval Test: Rohit, Pujara lead Indian fightback

PTI
Published: September 04, 2021 05:46 PM IST Updated: September 04, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Rohit Sharma celebrates his first overseas Test ton. Photo: Twitter/BCCI

London: Rohit Sharma struck a fine unbeaten century as India consolidated their position in the post lunch session, reaching 199/1 on the third day of the fourth Test against England here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 43 for no loss, India added 65 runs for the loss of Rahul's wicket this morning to lead England by nine runs.

But after lunch, Rohit played freely and remained unbeaten on 103, while Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 48 as India extended their lead to 100 runs.

The Indians added 91 runs in the post lunch session without the loss of any wicket.

James Anderson (1/40) was the lone wicket taker for England dismissing Rahul for 46 in the morning session.

