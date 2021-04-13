IPL 2021: Unchanged KKR put Mumbai Indians in to bat

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and put Mumbai Indians in to bat in the IPL here on Tuesday.

KKR, who beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opener, have gone in with an unchanged team. Mumbai, who lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match, made one change with Quinton de Kock replacing Chris Lynn.

The teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

