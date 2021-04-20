CSK should build team around Jadeja: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should build their team around Ravindra Jadeja considering his all-round abilities.

"You may say that Dhoni will play for 2-3 more years but let's be honest, he's not gonna play a great deal after that. So you've got to start looking at who you can build a team around and to me, Ravindra Jadeja is the kind of cricketer that I would build my team around. I just think he's that good with the ball, in the field, with the bat in hand, his mindset, his mentality is very good," said Vaughan on Cricbuzz.



Jadeja played a crucial role in CSK's win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday. He took two wickets, including the all-important scalp of opener Jos Buttler and snapped up four catches.



"Jadeja for me is the kind of player to whom you can say 'You're going to bat at No.4 or 5, get in there early. We might even open the bowling with you, depending on who is batting. We'll put you in key fielding positions.' He is ready for that. I think he is that good a cricketer," Vaughan said.

While there have been talks of CSK considering using England all-rounder Sam Curran as the focal point to build their future teams, Vaughan feels that Curran is too young for that kind of responsibility.

"We were talking the others that are they (CSK) trying to build a team around Sam Curran but I think Sam's too young and he's not quite ready for that kind of mantle yet. 4-5 years down the line maybe but I think Sam Curran's a better cricketer when he is under the radar. Just let him be. Don't need to put too much pressure on him, he'll deliver," Vaughan said.

