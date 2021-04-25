Jadeja smashes 36 in an over, equals Gayle's IPL record

Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja equalled Chris Gayle's record of scoring the most number of runs (36) in a single over of an IPL contest here on Sunday. The left-hander smashed five sixes, a couple and a four off Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel's final over of the innings.

The over, which also included a no-ball, produced 37 runs as CSK ended up with 191/4 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gayle had also scored 36 runs in an over off Kochi Tuskers Kerala's left-arm pacer Prasanth Parameswaran in the 2011 IPL. Prasanth also had leaked 37 runs as he too had bowled a no-ball in his over against RCB.

Jadeja, who was dropped on zero by Dan Christan off Washington Sundar's bowling, smashed an unbeaten 62 off just 28 balls to lift CSK.

Patel, who had given away just 14 runs in his first three overs while picking up three wickets, finished with figures of 3/51.