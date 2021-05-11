Gayle has 'the biggest burger' | Video

Male (Maldives): Punjab Kings' West Indian batsman Chris Gayle posted a video of him eating 'the largest burger he has held' here at the Taj Maldives where he is quarantining on way back home to Jamaica.

"This is the biggest burger I've hold (held) in my hands. Lobster burger,” the 41-year-old Gayle spoke in an Instagram video before sinking his teeth into it while sitting by the poolside. "This burger's big, man."

He also posted, "Breaking News: This is the biggest burger the UniverseBoss ever hand! #JumboLobsterBurger #tajmaldives."

Gayle, who holds the record for most sixes in the IPL (357), had a less-than-fruitful outing by his high standards in the postponed IPL 2021.

He aggregated 178 runs in eight matches at an average of 25.42 with a highest score of 46. His strike rate of 133.83 was also slightly below than the 149.45 career strike rate.

