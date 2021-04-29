IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw smashes six fours in an over

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw set the stage on fire by smashing six fours in the opening over of their chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Thursday.

Shaw hit six boundaries off Shivam Mavi to give a perfect start to the Delhi chase.

Mavi had started off a with a wide before being smashed around the Narendra Modi Stadium by his former Indian U-19 captain. The right-arm pacer gave away 25 runs in his over.

The 21-year-old Shaw became the second player after Ajinkya Rahane to hit six four in an over in the IPL.

Rahane had achieved the feat while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2012 edition with medium-pacer S Aravind being the unfortunate bowler.