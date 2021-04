IPL 2021: RCB put Punjab Kings in to bat

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and put Punjab Kings in to bat in the IPL here on Friday.

RCB made a lone change as all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed replaced Washington Sundar.

Punjab had three changes as Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar and Riley Meredith came in for Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques and Arshdeep Singh.

The teams: Punjab Kings: K L Rahul(capt & wk), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.