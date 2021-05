IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against CSK

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and put Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in to bat in an IPL match here on Saturday.

CSK are leading the points table win five wins from six games, while defending champions Mumbai are in fourth spot with three wins and as many losses.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham is making his debut for Mumbai. He replaced Jayant Yadav, while medium-pacer Dhawal Kulkarni came in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

CSK have fielded an unchanged eleven.

The teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Chennai Super King: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, M S Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.