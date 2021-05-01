Meet Punjab Kings hero Harpreet Brar

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Harpreet Brar had a field day in his first match of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The 25-year-old first hit an unbeaten 25 off 17 deliveries and added 61 for the eighth wicket with captain K L Rahul (91 not out) to take PBKS to 179/5. He then removed the big three in the RCB batting line-up - captain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers - to turn the game on its head.

The youngster from Shimoga was deservingly adjudged player-of-the-match.

Brar was picked up by PBKS for his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction.

He had made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab in the 2019 season. Though Brar played three matches for Kings XI over two seasons he had failed to pick up a wicket.

However, it all changed for him at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday night.

Kohli smashed Brar for a six and a four as the left-arm spinner conceded 17 runs in two overs. But then Brar came back strongly in his third over. He bowled Kohli off the first ball and then got rid of the dangerous Maxwell the very next ball.

He then capped a memorable night by snaring de Villiers to end up with figures of 3/19 from his four overs.

"I wasn't overwhelmed when Kohli hit me because a bowler always gets a second chance to come back. My first IPL wicket was Kohli paaji's wicket and that was very special. It came out in a flow after that, your body opens up, you get confident and things fall in place," said Brar.

"They'll be happy at home (Moga) I am sure. It's their best wishes that have got me here. I didn't feel anything about being hit for six because a bowler always has a chance to come back. So I knew I could come back."

"When I went into bat there was time to wait and see for an over or two. Rahul bhai was there at the other end to talk to me about the conditions and such," added Brar.

(With inputs from IANS)