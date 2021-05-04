IPL suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported among the team members.

The news of the suspension of the cricket tournament was confirmed by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel to PTI on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that Wednesday's match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been postponed after two members from the CSK contingent tested positive for Covid-19.

The match was set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and will be the second game to be postponed due to the pandemic after Monday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was deferred.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

On Monday, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was also postponed after KKR bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy tested positive for the infection.