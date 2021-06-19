Debutant Sneh Rana helps Indian eves earn draw

Bristol: Debutants Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia shared an unbeaten 104-run stand for the ninth wicket to secure a memorable draw for India in the one-off women's Test against England here on Saturday.



If Deepti Sharma produced a dogged resistance with a 168-ball 54 in the top-order, Sneh top-scored with an unbeaten 80 off 154 balls and frustrated the England bowlers with two crucial partnerships down the order with Shikha Pandey and Bhatia (44 not out off 88) respectively.



The two teams eventually decided to shake hands after 121.2 overs.



India were forced to follow on Friday after conceding a 165-run first innings lead to England. But the visitors recovered from a middle-order batting collapse in their second innings to defy the home side bowlers on a sluggish pitch on the fourth and final day.



Talented prodigy Shafali Verma made 63 in the second innings to add to her 96 in the first essay. Another debutant Deepti Sharma came good with a 54 to add to her 29 in the first innings.



India took an overall lead of 179 runs with two second innings wickets in hand when the two sides decided to end the match.



For England, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone took 4/118 for match figures of 8/206.



India had played their last Test nearly seven years ago, beating South Africa by an innings and 34 runs at Mysore.



Brief scores: England 396/9 decl drew with India 231 and 344/8 in 121 overs (Sneh Rana 80 not out, Shafali Verma 63, Deepti Sharma 54; Sophie Ecclestone 4/118).