England will find it tough to beat India: Vaughan

London: England will find it tough to beat India in the five-Test series in August-September since their "batting line-up is fragile", said former captain Michael Vaughan.



Ahead of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, England had lost the two-Test series at home 1-0 to the Black Caps. Before that they had lost a four-match Test series to India 3-1 in the sub-continent.



While there is hope that England would avenge the 3-1 loss to India in the upcoming series which begins on August 4, Vaughan said, "The batting line-up is fragile, it is as simple as that. (Jos) Buttler, (Ben) Stokes will come back in, (Chris) Woakes -- yes, they will improve the team but unless that batting line-up changes and can learn and understand how to get big scores against good bowlers, I can't see how they can compete."



"It's going to be tough to beat India on these shores, I can't see it unless they make one or two changes," Vaughan told Fox Cricket.



Vaughan said beating Australia in Australia in the Ashes, which begins on December 8, will be tough as well.



"Australia will get 450-500 (runs)," he said.



The former skipper wants some harsh calls to be taken ahead of the two important series (against India and Australia).



"I'd bring in Dawid Malan back in at No. 3. Apparently, he is not popular but you know what, who gives a hoot if he scores runs, that's what I like to see. He's got a bit of experience; he played well in Australia last time.



"I'd put him at No. 3, I'd put (Zak) Crawley in to open. I know that's a bit of fortune for Crawley because he hasn't got as many runs, but I think he can play. I'd leave (Rory) Burns, Crawley, Malan, Root, Stokes, Ollie Pope at six, Buttler at seven, Woakes at eight. Will that be a good enough eight to get big, big scores? I think it'd be a better chance than the seven I saw against New Zealand. They were very, very fragile," added Vaughan.