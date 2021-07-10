Harleen Deol pulls off a stunning catch | Video

Indian all-rounder Harleen Deol pulled off a stunning catch in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against England on Friday.

Harleen's brilliant effort came in the 19th over of the England innings bowled by Shikha Pandey.

Amy Jones hit the ball to the long off boundary where Harleen stretched to catch it overhead and before the momentum took her over the boundary ropes, the 23-year-old threw the ball in the air, and jumped back into the field to complete a full length diving catch.