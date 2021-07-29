Sri Lanka outplay India in final T20I, clinch series

Colombo: Sri Lanka beat India by seven wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Thursday night.

Chasing a modest target of 82, Lanka were home and dry with more than five overs to spare.

Sri Lanka spinners led by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/9) rattled a depleted Indian batting line-up. The Indian batting unit collapsed in no time after skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to bat.



Ruturaj Gaikwad was the only top order batter who managed to enter double digits (14) while Sanju Samson and Dhawan were dismissed for ducks.

It was the bowlers who came to the rescue after Hasaranga had left the visitors reeling at 36/5.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 16 and Kuldeep Yadav's unbeaten 23 came in handy as India managed to get past the 80-run mark. India ended up with 81/8.

In reply, Sri Lanka reached the target in 14.3 overs with Dhananjaya De Silva (23 ) scoring the bulk of the runs. Rahul Chahar finished with 3/15 in four overs.

Sandeep Warrier makes debut

Earlier, Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier was handed debut. With wicket-keeper batsman Sanju also in the side, it was the first time that an Indian XI had two Kerala-based players.

Sandeep failed to pick up a wicket on debut while giving away 23 runs from his three overs.

Sandeep, who was originally in the squad as a net bowler, was drafted into the playing XI in place of injured pacer Navdeep Saini.



Sandeep, who hails from Thrissur, became only the third Keralite to play T20I for India, with the first one being S Sreesanth.

Sandeep had moved over to Tamil Nadu last season.

(With inputs from PTI)