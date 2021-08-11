England bring in Saqib Mahmood as cover for Stuart Broad

London: Lancashire seam bowler Saqib Mahmood has been added to the England squad as cover for the second Test against India.



It is understood that Saqib is being brought in as a cover after veteran pacer Stuart Broad picked up a calf muscle injury during Tuesday's training session at Lord's.



The 24-year-old Saqib, who is of Pakistani descent, has played 16 white-ball games for England, which includes seven ODIs and nine T20Is in which he has totalled 21 wickets.



In 22 first-class games, he has picked up 65 wickets.



With Saqib joining the squad, the ECB informed that off-spinner "Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire."

The second Test starts ar Lord's on Thursday.