Lord's Test: Root puts England in control

London: England captain Joe Root's masterly unbeaten 132 guided the hosts to 314/5 at tea on day three of the second Test against India at Lord's here on Saturday.

Mooen Ali (20 batting) was giving him company at the break.

Root and Jonny Bairstow added 121 for the fourth wicket.

Root, who scored 64 and 109 in the drawn series opener in Nottingham, brought up his 22nd Test ton.

England captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow made it England's morning. Photo: Twitter/ICC

Bairstow made 57, while Jos Buttler fell for 23. England are still 50 behind India's first innings total of 364.

Root alone has scored more than 27 per cent of England's runs in 2021, and the right-hander once again led by example looking unperturbed against the Indian attack.

The 30-year-old was compact in his defence and efficient in finding gaps.

His confidence rubbed off on Bairstow, who shrugged off occasional discomfort and reached his first fifty of the series with a single off Ishant Sharma.

Ishant Sharma exults after breaching Jos Buttler's defence. Photo: Twitter/ICC

The two frustrated the Indian attack with their steady accumulation of 97 runs from the 28-over, wicketless morning session.